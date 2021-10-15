Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of Natera stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.77. 509,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,247. Natera has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $232,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $722,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,694 shares of company stock worth $26,247,845. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Natera by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.