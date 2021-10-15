National Bank Financial Comments on Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.72.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$11.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.