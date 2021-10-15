National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.92

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.92 and traded as high as $36.25. National Bankshares shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 13,202 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $222.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds bought 778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Bankshares by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Bankshares by 849.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in National Bankshares by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

