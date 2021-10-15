National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.57

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.57 and last traded at $59.04, with a volume of 1203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,369,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,259,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

