Natixis Acquires 71,607 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in BCE were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BCE by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in BCE by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

