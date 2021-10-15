Natixis Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Natixis increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.13% of Halliburton worth $27,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.01 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

