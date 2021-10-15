Natixis Has $13.78 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Natixis boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.24% of Nordstrom worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 9.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 294,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,971 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2,734.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.