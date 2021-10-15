Natixis Has $21.64 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $21,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Amphenol by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.43 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

