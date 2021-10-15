Natixis Raises Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Natixis lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 118.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,709 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $153,619,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after buying an additional 476,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 123.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,396,000 after buying an additional 405,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 214.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after acquiring an additional 320,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $150.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

