Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.88

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $9.09. Neonode shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 115,274 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 3.00.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 57.39% and a negative net margin of 84.84%.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
