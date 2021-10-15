Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.88

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $9.09. Neonode shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 115,274 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 3.00.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 57.39% and a negative net margin of 84.84%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of Neonode at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

