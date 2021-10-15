NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.67

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $94.57, with a volume of 123591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

