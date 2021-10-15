NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. 5,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,723. The company has a market cap of $963.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,430.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.