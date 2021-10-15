Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 306,171 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 306,171 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.80% of CyrusOne worth $71,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,297,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after buying an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,976,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,363,000 after purchasing an additional 396,136 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. TD Securities raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.85.

Shares of CONE opened at $76.64 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.