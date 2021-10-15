Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 309,571 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,527,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,571 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Regions Financial worth $71,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

