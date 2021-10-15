Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 359,008 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,711,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,008 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Discovery worth $83,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $167,649,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.