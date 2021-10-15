Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,433 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Simon Property Group worth $85,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after buying an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average is $127.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $139.90.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 512,991 shares of company stock worth $9,252,697. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.