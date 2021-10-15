Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $68,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ opened at $58.27 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BJ shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.