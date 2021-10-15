Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,125,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666,120 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Cloudera worth $80,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cloudera by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cloudera by 13,762.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.99 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $4,779,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,203,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,319.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock worth $6,762,399 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

