Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,648 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Nutrien worth $79,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

