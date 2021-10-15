Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,529 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.89% of BankUnited worth $74,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

