Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,557 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.93% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $84,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $3,314,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,431 shares of company stock worth $33,035,670. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

