Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,315,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,419 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.25% of Vertex worth $72,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 89.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 425,667 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 649,743 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vertex by 27.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vertex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

