Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $68.98 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $68,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $633.80 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The firm has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $578.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $640.74.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.