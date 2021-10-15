Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $77.85 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,328 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.60% of International Game Technology worth $77,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:IGT opened at $29.29 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

