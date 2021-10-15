Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $79.03 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,398 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Teledyne Technologies worth $79,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $428.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

