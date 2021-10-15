Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $81.92 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,594 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $81,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.41. The company has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

