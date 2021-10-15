Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $83.57 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.29% of EPAM Systems worth $83,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,610,997 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $610.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $648.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $611.06 and its 200-day moving average is $529.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

