Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $89.95 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,862 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 166,385 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of BHP Group worth $89,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.