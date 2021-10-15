Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,874 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.38% of Xperi worth $78,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,053,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 83.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

NASDAQ XPER opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.