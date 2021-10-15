Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Welltower worth $82,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 8,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $83.95 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.