Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $84.79 Million in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,043,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,785,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of LifeStance Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $12.11 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LFST shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.