Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 12,379 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $68,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $362.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.