Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 13,654 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.37% of The Cooper Companies worth $71,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $133,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $401.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.22 and a 200 day moving average of $408.93.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

