Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 99,140 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,201,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,140 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $89,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7,808.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $528,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $144,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,892. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

