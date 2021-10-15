Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756,398 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Avantor worth $83,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 76.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 41,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Avantor by 90.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after buying an additional 242,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avantor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,106,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Avantor stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

