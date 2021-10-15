Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,362 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.82% of Veeco Instruments worth $69,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $20,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 27.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 88,860 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

