Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,334 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of US Foods worth $69,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USFD opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -375.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.