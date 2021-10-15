Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $71,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $43,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after acquiring an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.88.

NYSE:ITW opened at $221.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

