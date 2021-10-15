Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 12,706 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Itron worth $69,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Itron by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Itron by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Itron by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -140.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.