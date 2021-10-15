Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 13,591 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.96% of YETI worth $76,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.53.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $89.45 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

