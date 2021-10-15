Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 26,088 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,088 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.26% of Acadia Healthcare worth $70,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after purchasing an additional 868,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $23,949,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.