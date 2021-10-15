Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 59,213 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $70,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

