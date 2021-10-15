Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 62,072 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,546,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,072 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.28% of Unisys worth $88,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,058 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unisys stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Unisys’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

