Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 88,684 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,684 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 7.42% of Model N worth $90,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Model N by 58.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Model N by 150.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,199.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

