Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.63 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $567.42 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00069393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00109905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,380.57 or 1.00468619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.74 or 0.06176132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002600 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,238,631 coins and its circulating supply is 574,238,048 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

