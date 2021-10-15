New Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bankshares cut their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$243.52 million during the quarter.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

