New Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGD. Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.

New Gold stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $966.80 million, a P/E ratio of -142.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 52.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 14.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

