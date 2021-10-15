New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.59% of New Residential Investment worth $226,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

