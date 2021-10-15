New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,276,000 after buying an additional 1,260,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 169,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,799,000 after buying an additional 360,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after buying an additional 1,669,320 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

