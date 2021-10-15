Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,705,000 after acquiring an additional 610,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
